Meet Kapil Sharma's New Guests - Athletes Who Won Gold At Commonwealth Games 2022

Kapil Sharma with PV Sindhu. (courtesy: kapilsharnma)

Fans of Kapil Sharma and his popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show are in for a treat as the actor-comic has an interesting line-up of guests for the new season. And, on top of the list are the athletes who made the country proud by winning gold medals at the recent Commonwealth Games 2022. Sharing selfies with the “Golden Girls”, Kapil Sharma wrote, “It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on The Kapil Sharma Show who made the whole nation proud in Commonwealth Games 2022.” Sharing details, he further said, “Pic 1 - PV Sindhu gold medal in badminton. Pic 2 - Lovely Choubey gold medal in lawn bowl. Pic 3 - Zareen Nikhat gold medal in boxing. Pic 4 - Rupa Rani Tirkey gold medal in lawn bowl. Pic 5 - Pinki Singh gold medal in lawn bowl. Pic 6 - Nayan Moni Saikia gold medal in lawn bowl.”

And being his funny self, Kapil Sharma ended the caption by saying, “Pic 7 - Me with no medal but new shades.”

See the image here:

Following his post with the star athletes, Kapil Sharma impressed fans with a video of him singing the ghazal Kab Tak Yun Hi Rulaayegi Tanhaiyaan by singer Hariharan. In the caption, Kapil said, “One of my favourite ghazal of Hariharan sahab.”

Before this, Kapil Sharma had shared another video in which he is seen on stage with music icons Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan. The clip begins with Hariharan singing and edging Kapil to sing along. As Kapil begins to sing beautifully, the crowd erupts in cheers with Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan praising the comedian for his singing prowess. Sharing the video, Kapil said: “Such an honour to share the stage with living legends Hariharan sahab and Shankar Mahadevan sir. Thank you so much for all the love and warmth Jaspinder Narula, didi Shilpa Rao, Anup Jalota, Saurabh ji. What a beautiful, memorable, musical and humorous evening it was.”

Replying to the post, Hariharan said, “It was a nice moment on stage!”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is also making waves as an actor as his film Zwigato is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. Kapil Sharma posted the news on Instagram, “Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film Zwigato, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its world premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema' section.”

Kapil Sharma has appeared in films such as Firangi and ABCD 2, among others