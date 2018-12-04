Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin

Ginni Chatrath photographed during the pre-wedding ceremony (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights An akhand path was held first The ceremony happened at Ginni's Jalandhar home Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are to marry on December 12 in Jalandhar

Comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's pre-wedding celebrations began with a puja over the weekend and a choora ceremony was held on Monday. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, an akhand path was held at Ginni's Jalandhar home and later, her family distributed prasad in a ritual called path ka bhog. "The ritual was held at Ginni's Jalandhar residence to mark an auspicious beginning of the ceremonies that will be held in the forthcoming days," a source told Mumbai Mirror, adding that the choora ceremony took place yesterday. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are to marry on December 12 in Jalandhar.

Pictures of Ginni from the choora ceremony have been curated by a fan club on Instagram. Take a look.

Kapil, who is currently busy with his upcoming show in Mumbai, is expected to fly to Jalandhar soon. A jagran is scheduled for December 10, in which singer Richa Sharma and Master Saleem will perform, Mumbai Mirror reports.

Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse of their wedding invite on social media some weeks ago. "With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on new journey of love, respect and togetherness," read an excerpt from the wedding invite.

After the wedding, the couple will reportedly host a wedding reception on December 14 in Amritsar. Kapil has also planned a wedding reception for the industry in Mumbai on December 24.

Kapil Sharma is returning to small screen with the new show, which will premiere on December 23, just a day before his reported Mumbai reception.