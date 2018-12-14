In Pics: Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath's Anand Karaj

Kapil Sharma shared this picture with wife Ginni Chatrath (Image courtesy: (Image courtesy: kapilsharma)

Highlights The Anand Karaj was reportedly held in Jalandhar Kapil wore a white sherwani and a pink turban for the ceremony Ginni looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with heavy embroidery

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married as per Sikh rituals on Thursday. The Anand Karaj was reportedly held in Jalandhar, a day after the couple took their wedding vows in a Hindu ceremony. Kapil Sharma shared a picture with wife Ginni from the Anand Karaj some hours ago on Instagram. He wore a white sherwani and a pink turban for the ceremony while the bride looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with heavy embroidery. Kapil's colleague Rajiv Thakur, who also attended the couple's Anand Karaj, posted a picture of them performing the rituals at a Gurudwara. A few more pictures and videos have also been curated by Kapil Sharma's fan clubs.

Inside Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Anand Karaj.

For the Hindu wedding on December 12, Kapil wore a green sherwani for the wedding and Ginni opted for a red lehenga, which she paired with stunning jewellery, bridal choora and kaleerein.

Kapil Sharma shared this picture with Ginni later:

Singer Gurdaas Mann also attended Kapil and Ginni's wedding.

Apart from Rajiv Thakur, Kapil's other colleagues like Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa also attended the wedding. The festivities began earlier this week with a mata ki chowki and a mehendi ceremony in Amritsar, the comedian's hometown.

A wedding reception in scheduled to take place in Amritsar later today. Meanwhile, Kapil has also reportedly planned to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 24 for the TV and film industries.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is all set to make a comeback with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The first episode airs on December 23.