Sunil Grover Congratulates Kapil Sharma On His Wedding To Ginni Chatrath, Says He Will Be At The Reception

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will get married in Jalandhar. (Image courtesy: kapilsharma )

Highlights "We both have done some good work together," said Sunil Grover "There is an emotional connection," he added Sunil Grover will attend the couple's Mumbai reception

Comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma might have parted ways in 2017, but as Kapil Sharma is set to get married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, the comedian's former colleague Sunil Grover congratulated him. Sunil interacted with the media on the sidelines of the Indian Television Awards (ITA) on Tuesday and told news agency IANS: "We both have done some good work together so, there is an emotional connection. I congratulate him on his wedding. I pray that he remains happy." Sunil, who became a household name after featuring in the television show Comedy Nights with Kapil, added a dash of humour to his congratulatory message and said, "I hope that lady luck works for him. Earlier he used to create jokes on people's married life, now he will know how it feels after getting married."

When Sunil was asked if he will be attending his friend-turned-competitor Kapil Sharma's wedding reception, the Pataakha actor said, "Yes, I will be attending his wedding reception which he is hosting in Mumbai." Sunil Grover starred in Kapil Sharma's shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and the previous seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the 41-year-old comedian quit The Kapil Sharma Show, after Kapil reportedly abused him while he was flying home from Melbourne last year.

In a previous interview, when Sunil was asked if we would like to collaborate with his former colleague again, he told IANS: "Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone's faces."

Sunil Grover's show Kanpur Wale Khuranas will premiere just a week before Kapil Sharma's comeback show- The Kapil Sharma Show, which will premiere on December 23 this year.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma will marry his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday. According to an Indian Express report, the couple will get married at Jalandhar's The Grand Cabbana resort. Kapil and Ginni's wedding festivities will continue with the receptions, which will take place on December 14 in Amritsar and December 24 in Mumbai.

(With inputs from IANS)

