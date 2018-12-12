To Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath, With Love From Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared this photo (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha to wish comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath for their wedding. Kapil and his longtime girlfriend Ginni will marry on Wednesday in Jalandhar. "Congratulations to Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath as they embark on their new journey together. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha," he wrote on Twitter while sharing the pictures. The sand art also has the logo of The Kapil Sharma Show on it. The wedding will be hosted in Jalandhar, which is Ginni's hometown and the baaraat travels from Amritsar, Kapil's home.

Now, without much ado, here's Sudarsan Pattanaik's sand sculpture for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

Congratulations to #KapilSharma & #GinniChatrath as they embark on their New Journey together. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #KapilWedsGinnipic.twitter.com/EYtGUu1s1o — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 12, 2018

Kapil Sharma's pre-wedding festivities started with a jagran at Kapil's home on Monday night. His friend and colleagues such as Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and Rajiv Thakur have already checked in to Amritsar. "All night fun on Kapil ki shaadi in Amritsar," Krushna captioned a picture of the entire group with Kapil from the venue. Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also flew to Amritsar.

Here's another picture from the mehendi.

As per an Indian Express report, Kapil and Ginni will take the wedding vows at The Grand Cabbana resort in Jalandhar and later, the couple will meet the media.

A wedding reception in Amritsar will reportedly be held on December 14 while Kapil will host a separate reception in Mumbai on December 24.

Speaking about the wedding festivities, Kapil earlier told news agency IANS, "We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma is all set to return to television with a brand new show on December 23.

