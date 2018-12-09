When Sunil Grover Had 'A Chat' With Salman Khan About Joining The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Grover and Salman Khan at a show last year

Highlights "He (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it," said Sunil Grover "We had a very casual chat about it," he added "Right now I am concentrating on my show," he added

Sunil Grover, whose new show Kanpur Wale Khuranas is all set to go on air later this month, also co-stars with Salman Khan in Bharat. In an interaction with news agency IANS, the actor-comedian addressed speculation that the superstar had approached him to be part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Grover said he indeed have a "casual" discussion with Salman Khan, ra, and added that the dates are clashing with that of his allotted dates to Bharat. "Salman sir is producing that show. My own dates would have clashed (with Kapil's show) as I am doing a film with Salman sir. This show that I am doing for Star Plus fitted in the window that I had," said Sunil Grover.

"But he (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much," Mr Grover added. The cast of Kanpur Wale Khuranas was revealed recently, which includes Ali Agar, Upasna Singh and Sugandha Mishra - all of who quit Kapil Sharma's show after his fight with Sunil Grover.

Meanwhile, when Sunil Grover was asked if there's any scope of him collaborating with his former colleague again, he told IANS: "Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone's faces."

About comparisons being drawn between him and Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover was said: "We love comparisons. We often love to compare ourselves - be it personally or professionally. But each individual has their own unique quality."

"There is so much of stress around and such shows only make viewers happy. I wish good luck to both the shows, he added. While Sunil Grover's Kanpur Wale Khuranas is gearing up for December, Kapil Sharma's new show is expected to debut by the end of this month. Mr Sharma will be returning to the TV screen nine months after his last show Family Time With Kapil Sharma made a brief stint on Sony TV.

For his upcoming shows, Sunil Grover has already filmed Kanpur Wale Khuranasepisodes with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, and Dharmendra. Last year, Sunil Grover was roped in to host a special promotional show for Salman Khan ahead of Tubelight's release. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be the first guest on Kapil Sharma's new show.

(With PTI inputs)

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.