Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Cast Of Sunil Grover's Show Shuffles - Kunal Kemmu Out, Aparshakti And Farah Khan In

Kunal Kemmu with the cast of Kanpur Wale Khuranas. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kunal Kemmu appears in the show's first promo Aparshakti Khurana replaces Kunal in the TV show Farah Khan plays Sunil Grover's celebrity neighbour in the show

Kunal Kemmu has dropped upcoming television show Kanpur Wale Khuranas, headlined by Sunil Grover, from his projects line-up, reported SpotboyE. A source close to the show said that Kunal's schedule for work-in-progress film Kalank clashes with the television show, which would have been Kunal's small screen debut. The source also added that Kunal's space has been filed by actor Aparshakti Khurana. "Kunal Kemmu will not be a part of the show as the actor's date is clashing with his movie Kalank's schedule. His exit from the show has opened the door for another actor to step in and he is none other than Aparshakti Khurana, whom we last saw in the movie Stree," a source close to the show told SpotboyE.

Kunal Kemmu, who has featured in films such as Kalyug, Go Goa Gone and the Golmaal series, had started filming the show and also features in its first promo. The SpotboyE report also stated that though Aparshakti will host the show, it has not been confirmed if he will also double as Sunil's onscreen brother-in-law or not.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai Mirror report stated that the showrunners have also roped in filmmaker Farah Khan for the series. Farah told Mumbai Mirror: "We only finalised it recently. I'm playing myself. My holiday home (in the show) is opposite the Khuranas' and a lot of celebrities who drop by to visit me end up going to their house."

Kanpur Wale Khuranas also feature Ali Agar, Upasna Singh and Sugandha Mishra among others.