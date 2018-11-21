Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Are Reportedly Sunil Grover's First Guests On Kanpur Wale Khuranas

Ranveer Singh from the sets of Simmba (courtesy itsrohitshetty)

Highlights Ranveer will reportedly make an appearance on the weekend show Rohit Shetty will reportedly join Ranveer Ranveer and Rohit will reportedly promote Simmba on the show

Ranveer Singh may be enjoying his wedding festivities to the fullest at the moment but looks like the actor has his work priorities chalked out already. According to a report in DNA, Ranveer Singh's first television appearance after the big fat wedding will be on actor-comedian Sunil Grover's comeback show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. On the show, Ranveer will reportedly be joined by Simmba director Rohit Shetty for promotional duties of the movie. "The show is a round-up of the year 2018 and Ranveer has been the top newsmaker. His "Padmaavat" was a blockbuster and his marriage to Deepika was the biggest talking point of the year," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Simmba is all set to hit screens on December 28. Ranveer co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in the film, who will also make an appearance on the next episode of Kanpur Wale Khuranas along with Karan. "Also, the first episode will highlight the new combinations of 2018, which makes it ideal for the Gen Y star to join Rohit with whom he is collaborating for the first time in Simmba. While they will open the show, the second episode will see Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar along with Ranveer and Rohit," DNA quoted the source as adding.

Earlier, it was reported that after wrapping their wedding festivities, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone will reportedly fly off to an undisclosed honeymoon destination for a brief while before resuming work commitments. Now, the DNA report states that Ranveer is expected to shoot for the debut episode in the first week of December. Ranveer and Deepika's Bengaluru reception wrapped on Wednesday while the Mumbai reception is scheduled for November 28. A party is reportedly scheduled for the couple's friends on December 1.

Meanwhile, the cast of Sunil Grover's weekend show Kanpur Wale Khuranas includes his former co-stars Ali Asgar, Upasna Singh, Sugandha Mishra apart from Adah Khan and Kunal Kemmu, who is making his TV debut with the show.

Sunil Grover's Kanpur Wale Khuranas, which will air on Star Plus, will reportedly premiere around mid-December.