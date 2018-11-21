Revealed: The Cast Of Sunil Grover's New Show Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Starring Kunal Kemmu, Ali Asgar And Others

Sunil Grover shared this photo with the cast of Kanpur Wale Khuranas (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Upasna Singh and Sugandha Mishra are also part of the show Kunal Kemmu is making his TV debut with Kanpur Wale Khuranas "The show is sure to charm everyone," Sunil Grover added

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is back to the small screen with a comedy show titled Kanpur Wale Khuranas, which will air on Star Plus. He revealed the cast of the show on Instagram today. The show will star actors like Kunal Kemmu, Ali Asgar, Upasna Singh, Adah Khan, Sugandha Mishra and others. Kunal Kemmu, best-known for his role in Golmaal films, is making his TV debut with Kanpur Wale Khuranas. While Ali Asgar, Upasna Singh and Sugandha Mishra, who were Sunil Grover's co-stars of The Kapil Sharma Show, have collaborated again with him. "Namaste from Kanpur wale Khuranas. They all are hoping to bring a smile on your face. Soon on Star Plus," Sunil Grover wrote.

Meet the cast of Kanpur Wale Khuranas here.

Of the show, Sunil Grover told news agency PTI in a statement, "I am happy to be back on the small screen with a fresh concept. This character is unlike any I've played before and I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers."

"The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keep them hooked onto their television screens at night," he added.

Sunil Grover has famously played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabhi in The Kapil Sharma Show, which he quit after his fight with the show's host Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma reportedly abused Sunil Grover while flying home from Melbourne last year. The Kapil Sharma Show went off air later due to low TRPs. After Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar had also quit the show.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Sunil Grover is filming for Salman Khan's Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff. He was also seen in Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

(With PTI inputs)