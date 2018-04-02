'Happy Birthday, Kapil Sharma.' Sunil Grover Wishes His 'Brother'

Kapil Sharma turns 37 today and his former co-star Sunil Grover wished him on Twitter

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. "May God keeps you healthy and happy brother," Sunil Grover wrote
  2. Kapil Sharma's reply is awaited
  3. They have been trending on and off for their Twitter fight
Comedian Kapil Sharma turns 37 today and his former co-star Sunil Grover wished him on Twitter. "Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma. May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes," wrote Sunil Grover an hour ago. Kapil Sharma's reply is awaited. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were in news last year for the mid-air fight and since last month, they have been trending on and off for their Twitter fight. The duo worked together on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. However, Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show after the host reportedly abused him while flying home from Melbourne last year.

Read what Sunil Grover posted.
 

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's other co-stars like Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda also posted their birthday wishes.
 

 

In an interview to news agency IANS, Kapil Sharma said that he hopes to keep on entertaining people. "After five years, I will be sitting here and talking to you about my next venture. I just wish I get new ideas and ways to entertain people. One tends to get bored if one keeps on doing the same thing. I will keep on coming out with some different show or different film," he said.

Some weeks ago, the Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous fight was renewed on Twitter, after the latter said that he isn't a part of Family Time With Kapil but he did 'wait' for a call from the makers of the show. Family Time With Kapil is Kapil Sharma's comeback show, which started airing last weekend. In response to Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma posted several angry tweets alleging that the former was 'lying.'
 
 
 

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air some months ago over low TRPs. Kapil Sharma had also reportedly resorted to alcoholism and was admitted to a rehab.

(With IANS inputs)

