'Happy Birthday, Kapil Sharma.' Sunil Grover Wishes His 'Brother'

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes.— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2018
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's other co-stars like Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda also posted their birthday wishes.
Happy birthday @kapilsharma bro! The world talks about a lot of things... It doesn't affect the King! You're the comedy King! You bring laughter to our lives... I have always loved to work with you and looking forward to work with you! #bigbro #inspiration #lovable #hardworker #mentor #comedyking #birthdayvibes #instahappy
By far the most talented person I know @KapilSharmaK9 Happy Birthday bhai . Stay healthy , stay blessed— kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 2, 2018
In an interview to news agency IANS, Kapil Sharma said that he hopes to keep on entertaining people. "After five years, I will be sitting here and talking to you about my next venture. I just wish I get new ideas and ways to entertain people. One tends to get bored if one keeps on doing the same thing. I will keep on coming out with some different show or different film," he said.
Some weeks ago, the Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous fight was renewed on Twitter, after the latter said that he isn't a part of Family Time With Kapil but he did 'wait' for a call from the makers of the show. Family Time With Kapil is Kapil Sharma's comeback show, which started airing last weekend. In response to Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma posted several angry tweets alleging that the former was 'lying.'
Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ?— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
(With IANS inputs)