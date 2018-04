'Happy Birthday, Kapil Sharma.' Sunil Grover Wishes His 'Brother'

Highlights "May God keeps you healthy and happy brother," Sunil Grover wrote Kapil Sharma's reply is awaited They have been trending on and off for their Twitter fight

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2018

By far the most talented person I know @KapilSharmaK9 Happy Birthday bhai . Stay healthy , stay blessed — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 2, 2018

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ? — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Comedian Kapil Sharma turns 37 today and his former co-star Sunil Grover wished him on Twitter. "Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma. May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes," wrote Sunil Grover an hour ago. Kapil Sharma's reply is awaited. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were in news last year for the mid-air fight and since last month, they have been trending on and off for their Twitter fight. The duo worked together onand. However, Sunil Grover quitafter the host reportedly abused him while flying home from Melbourne last year.Read what Sunil Grover posted.Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's other co-stars like Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda also posted their birthday wishes.In an interview to news agency IANS, Kapil Sharma said that he hopes to keep on entertaining people. "After five years, I will be sitting here and talking to you about my next venture. I just wish I get new ideas and ways to entertain people. One tends to get bored if one keeps on doing the same thing. I will keep on coming out with some different show or different film," he said.Some weeks ago, the Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous fight was renewed on Twitter, after the latter said that he isn't a part ofbut he did 'wait' for a call from the makers of the show.is Kapil Sharma's comeback show, which started airing last weekend. In response to Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma posted several angry tweets alleging that the former was 'lying.'went off air some months ago over low TRPs. Kapil Sharma had also reportedly resorted to alcoholism and was admitted to a rehab.(With IANS inputs)