'What Are They All Listening To?' Kriti Sanon Reveals In Her Post

Actress Kriti Sanon is one happy girl, courtesy of all the love and accolades coming her way thanks to her film Mimi. The actress, who plays the role of a surrogate mother in the movie, shared some fun pictures from the sets of the film. The behind-the-scenes images show members of the team glued to Kriti's “baby bump”. From director Laxman Utekar to actors Aidan Whytock and Evelyn Edwards, we can spot them all with their ears to Kriti's prosthetic bump. With Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in the background, it is evident that the photos were taken while a scene was being filmed.

Sharing the image, Kriti Sanon penned a heartfelt note about all the love that has come the film's way. “What are they all listening to? I will tell you...The baby says he's feeling Loved. And so is Team Mimi. Thank you for showering us with so, so much love,” the caption read. Reacting to the image, director Rohit Jugraj said, “Way to go, Mimi.” Several fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Resharing the image on Instagram Stories, Aidan Whytock cheekily wrote, “I finally get to hear the baby I put in Mimi. Thanks for the laughs on set, Kriti Sanon.”

Previously, Kriti Sanon had shared a note thanking Laxman Utekar. Sharing images from the sets of the film, the actress wrote, “The captain of our ship. The man behind all the smiles and tears...Laxman Utekar sir. I can't thank you enough, sir, for believing every second that I could do it. You are one of the purest people, I know, with a heart that is so loving and honest. I have seen you breathe, eat, drink, sleep, live this film every day. Your passion, hard work, journey, belief in your people, the way you are so collaborative and inclusive, the emotional person you are at heart, it has inspired me every single day.”

“Thank you for making me Mimi for life. Thank you for helping me fly,” Kriti Sanon added. Reacting to the post, actress Preity Zinta said, “What a stunning performance, Mimi.”

Read the complete note here:

After Mimi, Kriti Sanon has an interesting lineup of films such as Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganpath and Adipurush.