After Shefali Jariwala's Sudden Death, Kareena Kapoor Says, "I'm Against Botox"

Kareena Kapoor recently shared her thoughts on cosmetic procedures, days after the sudden death of actor and model Shefali Jariwala at the age of 42.

What's Happening

Amid buzz around Shefali's alleged use of anti-ageing treatments, Kareena Kapoor (44) said she is against botox.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, she said, "I am against botox. I'm all for self preservation in a good sense which is being healthy, feeling great, and natural therapies. Self preservation is also about preserving myself and my talent because that is my weapon."

She added, "So, preserving that, taking holidays and spending time with friends and family, engaging in things apart from being on set is also a form of self preservation rather than the needles and going under the knife. That's something I'm all for."

Background

According to police officials, Shefali Jariwala died late Friday night, reportedly of cardiac arrest. While initial reports suggest her death was due to "low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and a heavy gastric condition", the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. A post-mortem report is expected to be released today.

Investigations also indicate that self-medication and suspected food poisoning may have played a role in her death. Police sources said that Shefali had consumed stale fried rice while fasting and was undergoing anti-ageing treatment for the past five to six years. Officials added that she had taken anti-ageing injections without recent medical supervision.

So far, Mumbai Police have collected seven CCTV footage samples and recorded the statements of 14 individuals, including family members, domestic staff, and others who were in regular contact with the actor.

The pharmacist of the medical store from where Shefali and her family procured medicines has also been questioned.