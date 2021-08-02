'You've Made Sure That Nobody Ever Calls Kriti Sanon Just A Pretty Face': Sister Nupur Sanon On Mimi

Kriti Sanon in Mimi. (courtesy nupursanon)

Kriti Sanon, who is being praised massively for her performance in the recently-released film Mimi, got a shout out from her sister Nupur Sanon. In an Instagram entry, Nupur wrote this about sister Kriti's performance in the Laxman Utekar-directed film. "Knew your true potential. I always knew the level of acting you're capable of but I was blown away by what I saw! You did it Mimi! You were phenomenal." She added in her note, "My words won't be able to describe what I felt. I have laughed and laughed and then cried and cried. There wasn't even a single scene when I felt you weren't 100% Mimi. I could see a mother who fell in love with her child instantly. I could see her forgetting her own dreams in a split second for her child. I could see her world revolving around her child. I could see her being territorial for him."

Nupur Sanon added in her post that after this film, no one would refer to Kriti Sanon as "just a pretty face" and she wrote: "I saw anger, love, disgust, joy and so many subliminal emotions in you Kriti. You've made sure that nobody ever calls Kriti Sanon just a pretty face! You've forced every single person who has watched Mimi to take the actor in you very seriously and I'm so proud of you and I'm so happy for you. You have waited to get a film like Mimi way longer that the 9 month-wait Mimi had to for Raj. Take a bow, love."

Mimi showcases the story of a feisty girl named Mimi, who becomes a surrogate mother and the circumstances that follow in the next 9 months. Pankaj Tripathi as Mimi's friend stands by her through thick and thin. The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa and it has been directed by Laxman Utekar and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

Kriti Sanon reunites with Laxman Utekar for Mimi - the filmmaker previously directed her in Luka Chhupi, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. The original film also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.