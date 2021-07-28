Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Who 'Absolutely Loved Mimi,' Wrote This For Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon in Mimi. (courtesy ktritisanon)

Highlights Mimi released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on Monday

"Congratulations to the entire team," wrote Samantha

Kriti Sanon plays the titular Mimi in the film

Kriti Sanon's Mimi, which released on Monday, got a big shout out from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The star shared a screenshot from the film on her Instagram story on Tuesday night and she wrote: "Absolutely loved Mimi... Kriti Sanon, you were absolutely fantastic. So beautiful and such an honest performance and Pankaj Tripathi Sir ... Congratulations to the entire team." The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa, has been directed by Laxman Utekar and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. The film showcases the story of a surrogate mother named Mimi and her journey of embracing motherhood.

See Samantha's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Mimi opened to mixed reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote this about Kriti's performance: "Lead actress Kriti Sanon gives a solid account of herself in the pivotal role, skillfully traversing a wide gamut of emotions."

Earlier, Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi, shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she shared her journey of becoming Mimi. "Gaining those kilosss," she captioned the video. She wrote, "Being blessed with a good metabolism and normally eating burgers and pizzas in life, gaining 15kgs was a challenge... I never thought I could do it, and there was a point when I didn't wanna see food but when I saw how it translated on screen, it was all worth it."

Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. The original film also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.