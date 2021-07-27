Kriti Sanon's Mimi Reviewed By Her Bhediya Co-Star Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon in a still from Mimi (courtesy kritisanon)

Highlights 'Mimi' released four days ahead of its scheduled date

Kriti Sanon plays the titular character in the movie

Varun Dhawan gave her a massive shout out on Instagram

Guess who absolutely loved Kriti Sanon's new film Mimi? It's none other than Varun Dhawan, the actress' co-star of upcoming movie Bhediya. Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have also worked together in Dilwale. Back to Mimi - Kriti Sanon's much talked about Mimi had a surprise release on her birthday eve, four days earlier than the scheduled release date. On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took out the time to watch Mimi, following which, he dedicated a huge shout out to Kriti Sanon. Varun Dhawan described the surrogacy drama in these words: "What a beautiful film!" Making a reference to the film's theme, Varun Dhawan added: "Thank you, Kriti Sanon, for delivering this on your birthday." Kriti Sanon celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday.

In his Instagram story, Varun Dhawan also cheered for the film's team: "Amazing job by the entire team." While Kriti Sanon plays the titular role in Mimi, the cast of the film also includes actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's shout out for Kriti Sanon's Mimi here:

Kriti Sanon responded with a thank you message:

Here's how Kriti Sanon made the announcement about Mimi's release from her birthday party: "Mimi streaming now! Mimi went into labour early! Our baby couldn't wait to see you all! Mimi streaming now on Netflix and Jio Cinema. Woooohhhhooooo!"

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee singled out Kriti Sanon's performance in these words: "Lead actress Kriti Sanon gives a solid account of herself in the pivotal role, skillfully traversing a wide gamut of emotions, but owing to the emphasis of the film on the centrality of motherhood in a woman's life, the character does not come across as a full-blown rebel in a back-of-beyond town where every action plays out under prying, questioning and inquisitive eyes."