Nupur Sanon's Birthday Wish For Sister Kriti Has A Mimi Reference. See Here

Nupur Sanon shared this picture.(Image courtesy: nupursanon)

Highlights Kriti Sanon turned 31 today

Kriti's sister Nupur dedicated a special post to her birthday

"Happy Birthday to my lifeline," Nupur wrote

First, happy birthday, Kriti Sanon. The actress turned 31 today and her sister, actress Nupur Sanon, has the most amazing birthday wish for her. Nupur Sanon marked Kriti's birthday with a special Instagram post. Nupur shared two pictures of herself and Kriti Sanon on Instagram. She complemented the pictures with a heartfelt note dedicated to her "lifeline" Kriti. "Happy Birthday to my lifeline Krits.. Tu duniya ki sabse special ladki hai (you are the most special girl in this world)," Nupur wrote. "Anyone who knows you even a little...knows that your outer beauty (which is literally) is nothing in comparison to your inner beauty!! You're the sweetest soul looking for the most positive things in everyone, uplifting and motivating people. Not even slightly pretentious and holding onto your roots with such grace," she added.

Nupur Sanon then added a little reference from Kriti Sanon's latest film Mimi to her birthday wish and wrote: "I can keep writing on and on but what I really mean is that MIMI ek hi hai bas is duniya mein... saaf dil aur achhi niyat... (I can keep writing on and on but what I really mean is that there is only one MIMI in this world... you have a pure heart and good intentions)." She added: "I love you sabse zyada (the most)...proudest sister..And thankful to have you in my life."

Take a look at Nupur Sanon's birthday wish for Kriti here:

The sisters often feature on each other's social media posts.

Here are some of them:

While Nupur Sanon was last seen in the music video Filhaal 2, Kriti Sanon's recent filmMimijust release on Netflix yesterday.