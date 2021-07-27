How Prabhas And Team Adipurush Wished Birthday Girl Kriti Sanon

Prabhas with Kriti Sanon. (courtesy actorprabhas)

Happy birthday, Kriti Sanon! As the actress blows out 31 candles on her birthday cake, her fans, friends and colleagues wishes her on social media, sending some of the sweetest greetings. One such wish arrived from Baahubali star Prabhas, who happens to be Kriti Sanon's co-star in the film Adipurush. The actor shared a pretty picture of the birthday girl on his Instagram profile on Tuesday and he wished her with these words: "Many, many happy returns of the day Kriti Sanon." He added, "What you bring to the sets of Adipurush is so precious."

Adipurush director Om Raut also posted a picture with Kriti, who stars in the film alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. "Here's to sharing many more conversations and laughs together. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon," Om Raut wrote sharing the picture.

In March, Prabhas welcomed Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh on board by posting pictures with them and he wrote: "Welcoming Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh to the Adipurush family."

Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres. The film will be shot in Hindi and Telugu. Adipurush will hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

Other than Adipurush, Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films includes Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. She will also star in Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti. Kriti is known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi.