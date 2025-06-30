Raja Chaudhary Alleges Shweta Tiwari Had Affair With <i>Kasautii Zindagii Kay</i> Co-Star Cezanne Khan

Raja Chaudhary, who was married to television star Shweta Tiwari from 1998 to 2007, stirred a fresh controversy as he has alleged that Shweta had an affair with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan back in the day. The former couple had an ugly fight during their divorce procedures as Shweta accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and abuse charges.

During his recent interview with Hindi Rush, Raja Chaudhary said their divorce happened in 2012 but symptoms of a rift in their marriage were evident since 2003.

Raja Chaudhary, then, alleged that Shweta had an affair with her co-star Cezanne Khan.

Raja recalled he visited Shweta on the set one day and saw she was arriving in a car that belonged to Cezanne Khan.

"Divorce joh humara 2012 mai hua hai voh 2003 mai hi ho jaana chahiye tha. Ek gaadi thi. Usme meri documents the aur muje kahi jaana tha toh mai aaya uske shooting pe. Aake dekh rha hu ki gaadi joh hai voh Cezanne ke driver ke sath aa rahi hai voh. Gaadi aur voh aa rahi hai, uske sath bait kar. Joh subhe se shooting chal rahi hai, abhi tak toh set par bhi nahi poche hai, (Our divorce could have happened in 2003 instead of 2012. One day I came to her set as I had some documents to collect from a car. I saw she was coming in a car with Cezanne and his driver. The shooting started much earlier but they didn't reach the set by the time I was there)," recalled Raja.

Raja also alleged that whenever he tried to confront her on her alleged relationship with Cezanne, the table was turned towards him on the ground of his alcoholism.

When Shweta Spoke About Her Equation With Cezanne Khan

In an old interview with BollywoodLife, Shweta denied the rumours of her relationship with Cezanne Khan. She had said, "I supposedly had affairs with multiple guys! Really? When? Has anyone ever seen me at coffee shops or restaurants? Has anyone ever seen me at parties? I shoot for 30 days a month for KZK. Where in the world do I have the time for an affair?"

She further added, "They even say that I recently patched up with him. Why the hell should I patch up with him? I hate him!!"

