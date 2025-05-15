When Shweta Tiwari Lost Rs 93 Lakh Malad Flat To Raja Chaudhary As Per Divorce Settlement

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has always opened up about her emotionally draining divorce from first husband Raja Chaudhary. The divorce was also financially challenging for the actress, according to an old report by Hindustan Times.

As part of the settlement, she agreed to hand over a one-bedroom flat in Malad, priced at Rs 93 lakh, which she and Raja jointly owned, the report claimed.

Her legal team had initially proposed shared ownership between Raja and their daughter Palak, but he demanded sole ownership instead. His claim of the property deeply unsettled Shweta, as he prioritised property over daughter.

Last year, in an interview with Galatta India, Shweta Tiwari said why she took nine years to come out of her troubled marriage.

When asked about what stopped her (initially) to come out of the troubled relationship, Shweta said, "In my entire family, nobody had ever done a love marriage, I had. There was also caste problems that existed in our family, yet I had an inter-caste marriage.

"People had already started to taunt my mother and judging my marriage. On top of that, if I filed for a divorce, it would have been a whole different thing. At that point in time, it wasn't that I was not financially independent, but it was more of an emotional thing."

Shweta continued, "I was worried for my daughter not having a father while growing up. It was later that I realised that you can have a happy family only when you are mentally happy.

"It's not a good upbringing for your child to be in a dysfunctional family. If two people can't co-exist, it is better to part ways." Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari got married in 1998.

Shweta filed for divorce in 2007 on the ground of domestic violence and Raja's drinking problem. They share a daughter Palak Tiwari, who made her debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.