How Much Fun Kriti Sanon And Jacob Smith Had On The Sets Of Mimi

Kriti Sanon and Jacob on the sets of Mimi. (courtesy maddockfilms)

Highlights Mimi released on Netflix and Jio Cinema

Kriti Sanon plays the titular Mimi in the film

Jacob Smith starred as Mimi's son in the film

Kriti Sanon, who played the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi, in a recently-released video by Maddock Films, revealed that she had a blast shooting for the film with three-and-a-half-year-old child actor Jacob Smith, who played the role of her son Raj in the film. Kriti Sanon said that nobody "loves" children more than her and added in the video: "That was something that was on my mind throughout, that I have to be friends with him. I have to play hide-and-seek with him. Every time I met him I got him new toys." She added, "Everyone was going crazy around Jacob, wanting to please him and entertain him, so that he shoots."

Director Laxman Utekar added in the video, "I also became a child along with him," while Pankaj Tripathi said, "Kids are playful so you have to turn into a kid yourself to act with them."

The caption on the video shared by the official Instagram page of Maddock Films read: "Shooting With Kids! Watch the entire cast become kids and take over the sets of Mimi." See the video here:

Mimi has been directed by Laxman Utekar and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Kriti Sanon reunites with Laxman Utekar for Mimi - the filmmaker previously directed her in Luka Chhupi, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. The original film also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.

Mimi opened to mixed reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote this about Kriti's performance: "Lead actress Kriti Sanon gives a solid account of herself in the pivotal role, skillfully traversing a wide gamut of emotions."