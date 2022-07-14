'What Deepika Padukone Did In Gehraiyaan, I Did 15 Years Ago': Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat(L) and Deepika Padukone(R). (courtesy: mallikasherawat) (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Mallika Sherawat, who is returning to the big screen with the movie RK/RKay, recently opened up about how a section of the industry talked about her glamour and body but not her acting. In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, she also compared her role in the movie Murder to Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan and said, "What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago". Mallika Sherawat made her debut in Bollywood in 2002 with the movie Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, but she rose to fame with Anurag Basu's Murder, co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

During an interview with Prabhat Khabar, when Mallika Sherawat was asked about the changes in the film industry she sees now, she said, "Earlier, only two types of roles used to be written for heroines. The heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types, who were too innocent to know anything, or they were characterless vamps. Now, women are shown as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that."

She added, "Now. the heroines are more confident about their bodies as well. Earlier, when I did Murder such hue and cry was created. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about my acting."

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Mallika Sherawat, she is awaiting the release of RK/RKay, starring Rajat Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles. Helmed by Rajat Kapoor, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 22.