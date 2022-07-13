The Internet Is Thrilled To Meet Deepika Padukone's Lookalike

Deepika Padukone (L), her lookalike (R). (courtesy: thelushvoguette)

The Internet chanced upon Deepika Padukone's lookalike on Instagram. Rijuta Ghosh Deb, a digital creator creator bears a slight resemblance to the Bollywood A-lister and the Internet was quick to notice that. Most of her posts are flooded with comments like "Wow you look like Deepika" and "for a sec there I thought it's Deepika Padukone." Another one read: "Is it Deepika twin?" Another Instagram user added, "Deepika 2.0." "What in the Deepika Padukone," added other one. Comments like "Deepika Padukone's doppelganger" and "I thought I was looking at Deepika" echoed in many of her posts.

See some of the posts here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who recently returned from the US, shared pictures from husband Ranveer Singh's adventurous birthday festivities. The couple explored the beaches, went into the wild, went cycling, dug into scrumptious meals and managed to click picture-perfect moments. "May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventures in abundance," the actress captioned the post.

Ranveer Singh, who went all the way to Serbia to find a rare flower for Deepika Padukone on the Netflix interactive series Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, also shared snippets from the vacation and he says in one of the videos: "Deepika vs Wild."

Deepika, who made her international debut opposite Vin Diesel in 2017's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, will play the lead in a project being developed by STXFilms. The actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Other than that, Deepika Padukone will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also hasPathan with SRK in the line-up. She will also co-star with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in a project.