Deepika Padukone Thanks 'Ma' Farah Khan As Latter Spots Her On A Hoarding In Bangkok

Deepika Padukone with Farah Khan. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Deepika Padukone, who made a Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's movie Om Shanti Om, shared an emotional note reacting to the filmmaker's post of Deepika's advertisement for an international luxury brand. Farah Khan, who is currently holidaying in Thailand with her family, spotted Deepika on a hoarding at a mall in Bangkok. She shared the image on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Looking good baby!". Soon after, Deepika re-shared the post on her Instagram stories, thanking Farah Khan. Calling her "Ma", she wrote, "Thank you Ma, YOU had a faith in me when no one else did...(white heart emoticon). In response to Deepika's post, Farah Khan wrote, "You were a star even then...so proud," followed by a red heart emoticon. Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone became the first Indian brand ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Here's what Deepika Padukone posted:

Here's how Farah Khan reacted to Deepika Padukone's post:

Farah Khan launched Deepika Padukone in Bollywood in the year 2007 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Post the success of the film, the trio collaborated again in 2014 for the movie Happy New Year, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan's having the time of her life with her kids Czar, Diva and Anya. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Crab feast is a must #travelvlog #foodblogger". Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Rhea Kapoor commented, "This is the series I didn't know I needed in my life. But I do," and Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, "Get me khekda". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.