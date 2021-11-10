Mallika Sherawat's Boyfriend Is 'Always Complaining' About This Part Of Her Lifestyle

Mallika Sherawat shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mallikasherawat )

Mallika Sherawat, who lives in California, reveals she her boyfriend "always complains" about her "sleeping early," which is a part of her "spiritual way of living." The 45-year-old actress recently appeared on Mandira Bedi's talk show The Love Laugh Live Show, were she opened up about her dating life and what's the one thing that her boyfriend doesn't like about her lifestyle. When Mandira asked Mallika Sherawat if she is still too busy for relationships citing an old interview of her, the latter said: "No, no, I have a great love in my life. Yes, in the beginning of my career, I was working and I was really busy but one evolves and one grows, and now, I am in a very comfortable place in my life. Love plays a huge part."

She added that contrary to what others believe that she loves to party being a star, she lives her life in a "holistic way". She told Mandira Bedi: "I hate parties. I don't like the party culture. I am more into a spiritual way of living, a holistic way. I like yoga, I love to sleep early. My boyfriend is always complaining, 'Oh my God, are you a nun? You are always sleeping early. What is wrong with you?'."

Asked if she has been in the relationship for a "little bit" and is it "for a long haul," Mallika said "yes." During the conversation, Mandira Bedi also teased the actress to talk about her "French connection" and share some more details about her boyfriend with her fans - a hint about Mallika Sherawat's rumoured French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans.

Talking about how she met her boyfriend, the actress said: "I met at France's Saint-Tropez...I was vacationing there with my friends and he was vacationing with his friends and we were staying at the same hotel. So, that's how we met."

So, what qualities Mallika Sherawat wants in her life partner - "Integrity, honesty and compatibility because love is there, passion is there but if you are looking for a long haul, compatibility, honesty and integrity is really important," said the actress and added: "And good hair."

Mallika Sherawat is best known for starring in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Darna Zaroori Hai and Double Dhamaal. She also starred in a web-series titled Booo Sabki Phategi. She also received positive reviews for her performance in the 2007 film Welcome, which featured Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, among others.

Her international projects include Jackie Chan's The Myth and William Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love.