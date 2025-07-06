Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row, Rashmika Mandanna Says, "It's Pretty Normal"

Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit has ignited a fresh debate around actors' working hours and the demanding nature of film shoots. Weighing in on the conversation, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who previously worked with Sandeep Vanga on Animal, has now shared her perspective on the issue.

In a recent interview with Mojo Story, Rashmika said, “Today, when the debate is going on, I know a lot of people have opinions about it, and rightly so. But it's fair that you went and told your director, ‘Okay, this is the timeframe I want to work in. Can we do this?'” she said.

“Of course, it's their personal debate. But just to throw a little light on these things, there are much worse scenarios happening where you are working 2–3 days without going home, without even having a little nap," she added.

Sharing her own experience working across multiple industries, Rashmika spoke of the contrasting schedules between regional and Hindi cinema.

She said, “I do work in multiple industries, which is, for example, in the South – Telugu industry, Kannada industry, or Tamil industry, we work 9 am to 6 pm, like it's our office hours. After shoot, we spend time with family, we go to sleep and we head to shoot the next day. In Hindi, I've realised it's a 9 am to 9 pm shift. It's 12 working hours so now as an actor, I am open to both of these working hours because this is what my firm requires.”

She didn't shy away from calling out the extreme lengths some productions go to. “Some films you can start at 9 am and are supposed to finish at 9 pm, but they actually carry on till the next day, 9 pm. So you're working 36 to 48 hours straight. We work around the clock. It's pretty normal,” she added.

Deepika Padukone's decision to leave Spirit reportedly stemmed from creative differences and demands that included an eight-hour workday, profit-sharing, and substantial compensation. The actress has since been replaced by Triptii Dimri in the film.