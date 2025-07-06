When Jaya Bachchan Cried After Watching Rekha And Amitabh's Romantic Scenes: "Could See Tears Pouring Down"

In the ‘70s, few Bollywood stories stirred more intrigue than the speculated romance between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Their on-screen chemistry was electric, captivating audiences across the country. But it was the whispers of an off-screen relationship that truly set the rumour mills ablaze, especially given that Amitabh was already married to actress Jaya Bachchan at the time.

In an interview with Stardust magazine, Rekha recalled a poignant moment that shed light on Jaya's feelings about their on-screen romance in the film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. According to Rekha, Jaya visibly broke down in tears while watching their intimate scene during a trial screening of the movie.

Rekha said, “Once, I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row, and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn't see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face."

She shared that after the trial show, Amitabh Bachchan decided not to work with her anymore. Rekha added, “A week later, everybody in the industry was telling me that he had made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me."

Rekha addressed her relationship dynamic with Jaya Bachchan in an interview with Simi Garewal. The actress said, “Didibhai (Jaya) is much more mature, much more together. I've yet to come across a woman who is so together. She's got so much dignity, so much class. She's got a lot of strength. I admire that woman."

She added, "We had an association before the so-called rumours and the media messed up the whole image. We were living in the same building and we had a relationship. She was my Didibhai, she still is – no matter what happens, nobody can take that away. Thank God she realises that too."

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan eventually worked together again in Yash Chopra's Silsila (1981). The film also featured Jaya Bachchan in a key role.