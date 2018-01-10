Mallika Sherawat Insists She Doesn't 'Own Or Rent An Apartment In Paris'

Mallika Sherawat has again rubbished reports suggesting she and her French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans have been asked to vacate their Paris apartment for unpaid rent

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 10, 2018 14:00 IST
Mallika Sherawat at the Cannes Film Festival (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I do not own or rent any apartment in Paris," Mallika wrote
  2. "Please do not spread false rumours," she added
  3. The couple reportedly rented the apartment last year in January
Actress Mallika Sherawat has once again rubbished reports suggesting she and her French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans have been asked to vacate their Paris apartment for unpaid rent. "I have said it before & I am saying it again, I do not own or rent any apartment in Paris. I have been in Los Angeles & India since last 8 months. I do not live in Paris. Please do not spread false rumours," Mallika, 41, tweeted, carrying a news report suggesting her eviction from the apartment. On Tuesday night, news agency AFP reported that a French court has ordered that Mallika and Cyrille should be evicted from the apartment, located in the tony 16th Arrondissement, for failing to pay over Rs 59 lakh (78,787 euros) rent. The court also ordered that their furniture should be seized.

Read Mallika's tweet here.
 

The couple reportedly rented the apartment last year in January for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros. However, they never paid the rent, apart from a single payment of 2,715 euros, the owner of the flat told AFP.

Mallika's eviction from the Paris flat was first reported in mid-December last year. However, the actress via a tweet, clarified that she has 'no apartment' in Paris. "Some in the media think I have an apartment in Paris. It's absolutely not true. If someone has donated one to me, please send me the address," she tweeted. It is same apartment where the couple was allegedly robbed last year and to show their annoyance about the same, Mallika and Cyrille did not pay the rent, Francetvinfo and BBC reports suggested. However, their lawyer said that they are facing 'temporary financial difficulties.'
 

Mallika Sherawat has starred in films such as Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Double Dhamaal. She was also seen in 2016 Chinese film Time Raiders. Mallika Sherawat is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival.

(With inputs from AFP)

Trending

Mallika SherawatMallika Sherawat paris flat

