What Eviction? Mallika Sherawat Claims She Has No Paris Apartment Mallika Sherawat denied that she has an apartment in Paris at all, in response to reports that she is being evicted from it for unpaid rent

New Delhi: Highlights Mallika Sherawat was reportedly being evicted for unpaid rent It's absolutely not true, she tweeted Mallika is believed to have been living in Paris for some years now



Mallika Sherawat, however, denies that she 'has' a flat in Paris - it's unclear if she means to say she doesn't own an apartment or doesn't rent one.

Some in the media think I hv an apartment in Paris !! It's absolutely Not True , if someone has donated one to me, pls send me the address :) https://t.co/ScDyL3Abt8 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) December 14, 2017



The apartment, reportedly located in the 16th Arrondissement, from which Mallika Sherawat and Cyrille Auxenfans have supposedly been evicted is also where the



The NDTV report on the alleged eviction flagged that Mallika Sherawat's tweets from yesterday did not reflect her supposed situation and that she had been posting about the film The Big Sick.



Mallika Sherawat is believed to have been living - at least semi-permanently - in Paris for some years now. She is a regular presence at the Cannes Film Festival, at the last of which she promoted her film Time Raiders. Mallika's film credits also include Hisss, Murder and Pyaar Ke Side Effects.



