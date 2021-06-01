Trending: A Glimpse Of Mallika Sherawat's Los Angeles Home

Mallika Sherawat shared this image. (courtesy mallikasherawat)

Mallika Sherawat is living her best life in Los Angeles these days. The actress gave her fans a glimpse of her stunning LA villa in her latest Instagram entry. On Tuesday, she posted a video on her profile, in which she can be seen chilling with her pet pooch. The video begins with Mallika stepping out of the house. She twirls in her garden and then proceeds towards the swimming pool. She dips her feet in the pool and poses for the camera happily. She added the hashtags #happiness #positivemindset #decisions #joyinthejourney #confidence #positivemind to her post.

Take a look at the video shared by her here:

The Murder actress also shared a picture of herself sitting outside her house on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. She can be seen dressed in a printed outfit. She accentuated her look with a flower that she styled her hair with. "Contemplating," she captioned the picture.

See the picture here:

Mallika, who has reportedly been living at this home in Los Angeles since the last months, often shares pictures from her life there. See some of her posts:

Mallika Sherawat, who stepped into Bollywood in 2003 with Khwahish, is best known for starring in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Darna Zaroori Hai and Double Dhamaal. In terms of international projects, she has starred in The Myth with Jackie Chan and William Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love. The actress, who is a Cannes Film Festival veteran and has made several red carpet appearances over the years, recently starred in a web-series titled Booo Sabki Phategi.