Flashback Friday: Mallika Sherawat As A School Girl

Hello there, Mallika Sherawat! The 43-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane, all the way in the past to her school days, and zeroed in on a favourite throwback photo. Mallika shared it with her Instafam as a Flashback Friday treat. "Pic from my school days just popped up," she captioned her post and remembered her school days as "carefree" and "cool" in multiple hashtags. Describing her own self as a school girl, she wrote: "Swag." Mallika is a true blue fan of throwback memories, often turning her Instagram into an album of old photos. Her Flashback Friday post is one more added to the list.

Take a look:

Mallika Sherawat, missing going on vacations amid the coronavirus outbreak, relived some of her favourite travel memories on Instagram. "The oceanholic in me is missing these days, hopeful they will return soon," she captioned one of her posts.

Now that you've seen Mallika as a school girl, here's Mallika as a kid. Last month, the actress posted this throwback, remembering how her mother used to make her birthdays special: "Childhood memories are so precious. This one is my birthday picture and my mother always used to order fancy cakes for my birthday."

Mallika Sherawat is best known for starring in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Darna Zaroori Hai and Double Dhamaal. She recently starred in a web-series titled Booo Sabki Phategi. Mallika Sherawat's international projects also include Jackie Chan's The Myth, William Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love. Sometime in 2014, Mallika Sherawat featured in headlines for a rumoured affair with Hollywood star Antonio Banderas, which she promptly denied.