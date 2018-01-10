Mallika Sherawat Tweets Yoga Pic Amid Fresh Reports Of Eviction From Paris Flat

Highlights
- Mallika tweeted the Warrior 1 yoga pose
- A French court ordered that Mallika should be evicted from her Paris flat
- She has reportedly failed to pay the flat's rent
See what Mallika posted.
Warrior 1 yoga pose , energizes the entire body &improves focus& balance. #yoga#virabhadrasanapic.twitter.com/yQG7hTrHzC— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 10, 2018
Off late, Mallika has been regularly posting pictures and video of herself doing yoga.
Weekend yoga! Tree pose requires both concentration & relaxation , paired wt the strength to maintain the balance #vrksasana#yogapic.twitter.com/DJg2PyKKuH— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 6, 2018
The body is your temple , keep it pure & clean for the soul to reside in - B.K.S Iyengar #gomukhasana#yogapic.twitter.com/3S2YJuLdMG— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 4, 2018
Love starting my day wt yoga, #chakrasana or #wheelpose is an advanced backbend which increases flexibility of the spine #Urdhva Dhanurasana pic.twitter.com/9TRrTIphUN— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 2, 2018
Reports of Mallika's eviction from her Paris flat widely circulated last month. After which, the actress claimed that she has 'no apartment' in Paris. In a tweet, Mallika wrote, "Some in the media think I have an apartment in Paris. It's absolutely not true. If someone has donated one to me, please send me the address."
Some in the media think I hv an apartment in Paris !! It's absolutely Not True , if someone has donated one to me, pls send me the address :) https://t.co/ScDyL3Abt8— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) December 14, 2017
It is same apartment where the couple was allegedly robbed last year. Meanwhile, Francetvinfo and BBC reports suggested that Mallika and Cyrille did not pay the rent to show their annoyance about the alleged robbery. However, their lawyer said that they are facing 'temporary financial difficulties.'
(With inputs from AFP)