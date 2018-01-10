Mallika Sherawat Tweets Yoga Pic Amid Fresh Reports Of Eviction From Paris Flat

Mallika Sherawat just tweeted a picture of herself performing yoga, a day after reports of the actress' eviction from a posh flat in Paris started trending

Mallika Sherawat tweeted this picture (Image courtesy: mallikasherawat)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mallika tweeted the Warrior 1 yoga pose
  2. A French court ordered that Mallika should be evicted from her Paris flat
  3. She has reportedly failed to pay the flat's rent
Mallika Sherawat just tweeted a picture of herself performing yoga, a day after reports of the actress' eviction from a posh flat in Paris started trending. "Warrior 1 yoga pose, energizes the entire body & improves focus & balance," Mallika captions her post. Last night, News agency AFP reported that a French court ordered that Mallika, 41, and her French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans, should be evicted from their Paris flat after failing to pay 78,787 euros as rent. The couple rented the apartment, located in the tony 16th Arrondissement, last year in January for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros. However, they never paid the rent, apart from a single payment of 2,715 euros, the owner of the flat claimed, AFP reported.

See what Mallika posted.
 

Off late, Mallika has been regularly posting pictures and video of herself doing yoga.
 
 
 

Reports of Mallika's eviction from her Paris flat widely circulated last month. After which, the actress claimed that she has 'no apartment' in Paris. In a tweet, Mallika wrote, "Some in the media think I have an apartment in Paris. It's absolutely not true. If someone has donated one to me, please send me the address."
 

It is same apartment where the couple was allegedly robbed last year. Meanwhile, Francetvinfo and BBC reports suggested that Mallika and Cyrille did not pay the rent to show their annoyance about the alleged robbery. However, their lawyer said that they are facing 'temporary financial difficulties.'

Mallika Sherawat is best-known for films like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Double Dhamaal. Her last Hindi film was 2015's Dirty Politics. She was also seen in 2016 Chinese film Time Raiders. Mallika Sherawat is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival and promoted Time Raiders.

(With inputs from AFP)

