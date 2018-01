Mallika Sherawat Tweets Yoga Pic Amid Fresh Reports Of Eviction From Paris Flat

Highlights Mallika tweeted the Warrior 1 yoga pose A French court ordered that Mallika should be evicted from her Paris flat She has reportedly failed to pay the flat's rent

Weekend yoga! Tree pose requires both concentration & relaxation , paired wt the strength to maintain the balance #vrksasana#yogapic.twitter.com/DJg2PyKKuH — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 6, 2018

The body is your temple , keep it pure & clean for the soul to reside in - B.K.S Iyengar #gomukhasana#yogapic.twitter.com/3S2YJuLdMG — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 4, 2018

Love starting my day wt yoga, #chakrasana or #wheelpose is an advanced backbend which increases flexibility of the spine #Urdhva Dhanurasana pic.twitter.com/9TRrTIphUN — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 2, 2018

Some in the media think I hv an apartment in Paris !! It's absolutely Not True , if someone has donated one to me, pls send me the address :) https://t.co/ScDyL3Abt8 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) December 14, 2017

Mallika Sherawat just tweeted a picture of herself performing yoga, a day after reports of the actress' eviction from a posh flat in Paris started trending. "Warrior 1 yoga pose, energizes the entire body & improves focus & balance," Mallika captions her post. Last night, News agency AFP reported that a French court ordered that Mallika, 41, and her French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans, should be evicted from their Paris flat after failing to pay 78,787 euros as rent. The couple rented the apartment, located in the tony 16th Arrondissement, last year in January for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros. However, they never paid the rent, apart from a single payment of 2,715 euros, the owner of the flat claimed, AFP reported.See what Mallika posted.Off late, Mallika has been regularly posting pictures and video of herself doing yoga.Reports of Mallika's eviction from her Paris flat widely circulated last month. After which, the actress claimed that she has 'no apartment' in Paris. In a tweet, Mallika wrote, "Some in the media think I have an apartment in Paris. It's absolutely not true. If someone has donated one to me, please send me the address."It is same apartment where the couple was allegedly robbed last year. Meanwhile, Francetvinfo and BBC reports suggested that Mallika and Cyrille did not pay the rent to show their annoyance about the alleged robbery. However, their lawyer said that they are facing 'temporary financial difficulties.' Mallika Sherawat is best-known for films likeand. Her last Hindi film was 2015's. She was also seen in 2016 Chinese film. Mallika Sherawat is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival and promoted(With inputs from AFP)