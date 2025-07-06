Kajol Recalls Feeling "Helpless" Over Ajay Devgn's Clash With YRF: "It Is Neither Good..."

Kajol recently spoke about how she was affected during the clash between Ajay Devgn's production house and Yash Raj Films over the release of Son of Sardaar in 2012.

What's Happening

In an interview with The Lallantop, Kajol recalled feeling caught between the two sides, as she was close to both Ajay Devgn and Aditya Chopra.

When asked about how she dealt with the controversy, Kajol said, "Fights are always difficult, especially when they remain unresolved for some time. At that point, when you have a situation like that in front of you, both parties were standing for themselves."

She further added, "As somebody who was connected to both sides, I felt helpless. You have to wait for time to pass, so that the feelings subside. So that things can become ok again."

She also said, "Change is change, it is neither good nor bad. It is written somewhere that change is eternal. It is the only thing which is constant."

Background

The controversy began when Ajay Devgn's production house, then known as Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADF), filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The complaint alleged that Yash Raj Films had used its dominant market position to secure maximum screens for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, limiting the availability of screens for Son of Sardaar.

Kajol was recently seen in Maa, directed by Vishal Furia. The mythological horror film was co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and released on June 27.

She will next be seen in the action-thriller Sarzameen, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The JioHotstar film is set to stream from July 25.