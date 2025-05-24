Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt's Schiaparelli Gown Reminds Fans Of Mallika Sherawat's 2017 Look

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She wore a beige Schiaparelli gown at the festival's closing ceremony. Fans noted similarities between her dress and Mallika Sherawat's 2017 gown.

Alia Bhatt made her Cannes debut this year. She walked the red carpet in a beige Schiaparelli gown for the Film Festival's closing ceremony. While the actress looked stunning, her dress reminded fans of Mallika Sherawat's 2017 Cannes avatar.

Alia Bhatt dropped a series of pictures from the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram. Her OOTD invariably stole the show. She slipped into an off-shoulder gown featuring intricate floral embroidery, organza work and ivory ruffles. Alia completed her look with minimal glam and a neatly secured hairdo.

Soon after Alia's maiden Cannes appearance, fans started drawing parallels between the actress' outfit and Mallika Sherawat's beige-pink mermaid gown.

Back in 2017, Mallika appeared at Cannes in the gorgeous Georges Hobeika-crafted masterpiece.

The off-shoulder outfit was embellished with 3D flowers and a long flowing train.

Have a look here:

A post highlighting Alia Bhatt and Mallika Sherawat's almost identical ensembles was shared on Reddit.

“Their dresses are kind of similar,” read the caption.

One user said, “There's a bit of similarity between both gowns, can't deny that. But Malaika is pulling it off better. She's serving it like a true diva.”

“Mallika has that physique and aura,” wrote another.

“Mallika is effortless. Better hair and makeup, too,” pointed out one person.

In other news, Alia Bhatt and actress Simone Ashley – brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris – shared a candid moment at Cannes. The duo represented the brand from India and the UK, respectively.

In a video posted by a fan page on X, the actresses are seen posing in front of a L'Oreal Paris sign. Alia Bhatt radiates sunshine with her beaming smile. Later, the two shared a warm laugh.

Simone Ashley and Alia Bhatt in Cannes ✨https://t.co/sHNW3pV5bX pic.twitter.com/yQ1JPlEoYo — iRis ???? ???????????????????????????? (@iris_bee_) May 23, 2025

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with Sharvari in Alpha. She has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the film.