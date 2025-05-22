Cannes 2025: "Shine On," Vicky Kaushal Heaps Praises On Neeraj Ghaywan's <i>Homebound</i> And The Lead Cast

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound received acclaim at Cannes 2025. The film screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the festival. Vicky Kaushal praised the film team on Instagram for their success.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is making all the right noise and receiving a lot of love and appreciation. It was screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival this year. After the screening, the film got a 9-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of the film was present with the cast featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. Director Neeraj Ghaywan was also in attendance. They all grew emotional after the thunderous response.

Now Vicky Kaushal has taken to his Instagram to send in his love for the Homebound team.

Instagram/Vicky Kaushal

Sharing a video posted by Brut India, where Neeraj Ghaywan and the Homebound team are seen expressing gratitude for the 9-minute standing ovation, Vicky wrote some kind words.

The Uri actor wrote, "Shine on @neeraj.ghaywan. Congratulations Team #Homebound for making us all proud at #Cannes2025."

The video shared by Vicky also shows Neeraj Ghaywan talking about the joy he felt and why he had tears in his eyes.

He said, "I honestly don't know why I cried like that. I have no recollection of what happened because as soon as we got up, there was a strange thing: there is so much of me that I've put in the film. I think it was stuck in my subconscious, like the minutest thing triggered me."

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Neeraj Ghaywan had worked together in Masaan, which was also premiered in Cannes 10 years ago. It marked Vicky's Bollywood debut.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal delivered a massive blockbuster with Chhaava, earlier this year. The Laxman Utekar film had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Vicky is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.