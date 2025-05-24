Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt And Simone Ashley In A Picture-Perfect Moment. Enough Said

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley appeared together at Cannes 2025. Both represented L'Oréal Paris from India and the UK at the event. Alia wore a custom Schiaparelli gown with lace and flower embroidery.

Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley made a notable appearance together on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Representing L'Oreal Paris from India and the UK, respectively, the two walked side by side in elegant gowns.

In a video that has since gone viral, Alia and Simone are seen posing in front of the L'Oreal Paris signage. Alia is seen smiling at the cameras while Simone looks at her co-ambassador with a soft expression.

At one moment, the two turn to each other and share a warm smile.

Alia, who made her Cannes debut this year, wore a custom Schiaparelli gown styled by Rhea Kapoor. The off-shoulder, nude-toned bodycon dress featured ecru Chantilly lace and enamel flower embroidery.

The gown had a mermaid silhouette with layers of ivory mousseline, crepeline and ruffled tulle at the hem. She completed the look with a sleek bun and pearl studs.

Simone, who is known for her role as Kate Sharma in Netflix's Bridgerton, wore a white gown with exaggerated pleats and a plunging neckline.

The sculpted dress cinched at the waist and flared out with voluminous folds. Her natural curls and dewy makeup finished the look.

Simone first appeared at Cannes in 2024 and returned this year as part of L'Oreal Paris's UK ambassador team.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. She has also collaborated with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2026.