Ranbir Kapoor And Anil Kapoor Had This To Say About Bobby Deol's Physical Transformation For Animal

Following its successful run in theatres, Animal has now made its way to streaming platform Netflix. Amongst other aspects of the film, Bobby Deol's impressive physical transformation has truly left a mark. In a recent conversation with Netflix India, Bobby Deol, along with co-actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, sat down for an interview with comedian-actor Anubhav Bassi. Anil Kapoor opened up about his commitment to appearing natural on screen and highlighted Bobby Deol's remarkable transformation. Anil Kapoor shared, “Maine first condition bola. Na hi wig pehnunga, naa koi nakli daarhi lagaunga, na koi safed nakli karne wala hu. But I will do what is good for this film and for the role. I know ultimately vo fake lgega, vo khraab lgega. [I laid down a condition from the start. I won't wear a wig, won't put on a fake beard, and won't use any fake grey hair. But I will do what is good for this film and for the role. I know ultimately, it will look fake and bad.] Why Bobby is looking so phenomenal in this film? Why? The reason is jitna mai delay karta gaya, yeh body uski utni badhti gayi. [The reason is, the more I delayed, the more his body kept growing.]”

Ranbir Kapoor chimed in, saying, “Vo hi sir. Mai to itna matlab. Trainers mere photo le rahe hai gym mein kyuki meri shirt pehle nikli. Jab maine shirt nikali to unit taali maar raha hai. 2 din baad jab iski (Bobby Deol) ki shirt nilki, me and my trainer thought we are gone. [Exactly, sir. I mean so much. Trainers are taking my photos in the gym because my shirt came off first. When Bobby Deol took off his shirt two days later, me and my trainer thought we were gone.]”

Earlier, during a chat with India Today, Bobby Deol's trainer, Prajwal Shetty shared insights into the rigorous process of achieving the actor's impressive physique for the film. Prajwal revealed, “The director had already told me that in this film, Bobby should look broader and bigger than Ranbir. Bobby's physique needed to exhibit greater muscularity and size. We diligently adhered to these instructions. Our efforts were so intense that his body fat percentage was reduced to 12. Considering his excellent body mass intake, his weight fluctuated between 85 to 90.”

“The director was highly pleased with Bobby's physical transformation. I recall during the filming of the last scene, he called me over, showcased it on screen, and remarked, 'You've done a remarkable job on his physique; this is precisely what I envisioned.' The praises Bobby sir is receiving have brought immense joy,” Prajwal Shetty added.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be next seen alongside Suriya in Kanguva.