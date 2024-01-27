Hrithik Roshan's Movie Night With Fighter Co-Stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi And Director Siddharth Anand

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

No points for guessing which film Hrithik Roshan and his Fighter co-stars watched during their movie night in Mumbai, on Saturday. The superstar stepped out our for a movie session with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and the film's director Siddharth Anand. Documenting a few moments from movie night, Hrithik Roshan wrote in his Instagram post, "Fighters Day at the movies. #Fighter." Deepika Padukone, who stars as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the film, was MIA from the frame. The film had a theatrical release on January 25.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Meanwhile, the stars of Fighter were also spotted outside a theatre in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Take a look at the photos here:

The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Hrithik Roshan does his best to lift the film as high as he can. Deepika Padukone is solid and completely at home in a predominantly man's world. Anil Kapoor's restraint adds a degree of gravitas to the film. But Fighter could have done with a more fearsome villain."

Fighter showcases the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and his team as they embark on a mission to safeguard the skies as well as the nation. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, released in theatres on Thursday. Before that, he was seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.