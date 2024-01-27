Hrithik Roshan's Movie Night With Fighter Co-Stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi And Director Siddharth Anand

"Fighters day at the movies," Hrithik Roshan wrote

No points for guessing which film Hrithik Roshan and his Fighter co-stars watched during their movie night in Mumbai, on Saturday. The superstar stepped out our for a movie session with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and the film's director Siddharth Anand. Documenting a few moments from movie night, Hrithik Roshan wrote in his Instagram post, "Fighters Day at the movies. #Fighter." Deepika Padukone, who stars as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the film, was MIA from the frame. The film had a theatrical release on January 25.

The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Hrithik Roshan does his best to lift the film as high as he can. Deepika Padukone is solid and completely at home in a predominantly man's world. Anil Kapoor's restraint adds a degree of gravitas to the film. But Fighter could have done with a more fearsome villain."

Fighter showcases the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and his team as they embark on a mission to safeguard the skies as well as the nation. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, released in theatres on Thursday. Before that, he was seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.

