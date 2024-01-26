Karan Singh Grover To Fighter Director Siddharth Anand: 'Thank You For Choosing Me To Be Taj'

Karan Singh Grover and Siddharth Anand. (courtesy: KaranSinghGrover)

Karan Singh Grover, who plays Squadron Leader Sartaj "Taj" Gill in Fighter, shared a gratitude note on his Instagram. He shared a picture with director Siddharth Anand in which they can be seen twinning in black outfits. He thanked director Siddharth Anand for choosing him as Taj. Karan Singh Grover wrote in the caption, "Thank you for choosing me to be a part of this awesome, out of this world, ultra supersonic project. Thank you choosing me to be Taj. It's truly an honour. Thank you for everything I've learnt working with you."

He continued, "Thank you for everything I've learnt while just being around you and watching you working so hard, working days and nights non stop like super efficient, super strong, super powered, super mutant beings and still having a calming, loving, compassionate smile on your faces every-time I asked you something or cracked a silly stupid joke. Thank for being such supreme creators. Thank you for creating life changing, reality altering and inspiring projects. Thank you for all the thoughtful and sweet gifts you gave us on every schedule just to make us feel so special. Thank you for the unconditional love you give me constantly. Thank you for your patience. Love you both more than I can say."

Bipasha Basu, who was Karan's plus one at the special screening of the film, shared a post to appreciate her husband's performance. She wrote in the caption, "Fighter. What a film. Patriotism plus a visual delight plus great characters plus emotions galore Just fabulous Loveddddd every bit of the film. And yes ...Taj @iamksgofficial was awesome and so endearing @s1danand you are at the top of your game sir@mamtaanand10_10 terrific job as a producer You go girl. So proud of you all. Can't wait to watch it again." Take a look:

Ahead of the release of Fighter, Bipasha Basu shared a heartfelt Instagram post wishing her husband Karan Singh Grover and team Fighter for the big day. Bipasha Basu shared a picture of Karan Singh Grover from the sets of Fighter alongside a message. She wrote, "I know you love your crazy wife. Fighter. Wishing you @iamksgofficial and the entire team of Fighter stupendous success. Durga Durga." For those unversed, Karan Singh Grover plays the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Fighter. Take a look at the post below:

Fighter released in theatres on January 25th and minted around Rs 24 crore on its opening day.