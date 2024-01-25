Bipasha Basu Reviews Husband Karan Singh Grover's Fighter: 'Taj Was Awesome And So Endearing'

Image posted on Instagram . (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Dhoom 2 actress Bipasha Basu, who attended the special screening of her husband Karan Singh Grover's latest film Fighter on Thursday afternoon, had only nice things to say about the film. A few hours after the screening, Bipasha posted an inside picture of herself with her husband from the screening along a sweet note. It read, "Fighter. What a film. Patriotism plus a visual delight plus great characters plus emotions galore Just fabulous Loveddddd every bit of the film. And yes …Taj @iamksgofficial was awesome and so endearing @s1danand you are at the top of your game sir@mamtaanand10_10 terrific job as a producer You go girl. So proud of you all. Can't wait to watch it again."

See what Bipasha Basu posted:

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action film Fighter landed in theatres today morning and has been creating a buzz over social media ever since. To celebrate the big day, the makers of the film hosted a special screening In Mumbai. The screening was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Karan Singh Grover, who plays Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill of "Taj" attended the screening withy his wife Bipasha.

Here's a picture of the celeb couple from the screening:

Ahead of the release of long-awaited film Fighter, Bipasha Basu put out a heartfelt Instagram post wishing her husband Karan Singh Grover and team Fighter for the big day. Bipasha Basu shared a picture of Karan Singh Grover from the sets of Fighter alongside a sweet message. She wrote, "I know you love your crazy wife. Fighter. Wishing you @iamksgofficial and the entire team of Fighter stupendous success. Durga Durga." For those unversed, Karan Singh Grover plays the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Fighter. Take a look at the post below:

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Fighter wrote, "Hrithik Roshan does his best to lift the film as high as he can. Deepika Padukone is solid and completely at home in a predominantly man's world. Anil Kapoor's restraint adds a degree of gravitas to the film. But Fighter could have done with a more fearsome villain. Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi make the most of roles that do not exactly place them at the centre of the film. Ashutosh Rana and Geeta Agrawal have precisely two scenes in Fighter and that is all they need. They make an instant impression."