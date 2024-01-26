Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film Soar?

Caption: A still from the film. (courtesy: X)

The short answer to the question in the headline is not exactly - Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, did not quite find its wings on take off yesterday. The long answer is that it did decently well for a week day opening and has set up for a boost over the long weekend. According to Box Office India and Sacnilk, the film made about Rs 22 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. Like the reviews Fighter has received, this is a middling figure for the year's first big budget release. The first big film of the year could have opened better, per Box Office India which described the first day earnings as "decent" and revealed that much of Day 1's earnings came in the evening.

Now the long answer, broken down. Today will be Fighter's big day with yesterday serving as a run up. To really capitalize on Republic Day and the holiday weekend, Fighter must collect Rs 100 crore - ideally more. As an action film, box office expectations are high.

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Hrithik and Deepika with Anil Kapoor for good measure as air force officers. They are part of an elite team that is called upon to respond to a threat from across the border. The cast includes Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee was not impressed, writing, "For the audience, if you aren't a Hrithik Roshan fan or an inveterate admirer of Bollywood's notion of a war film, the challenge is to fight off the overwhelming ennui that quickly sets in and takes the film down with it. But if the presence of Hrithik is enough inducement, Fighter might pass muster. But that is about it."

He did, however, praise the cast: "Hrithik Roshan does his best to lift the film as high as he can. Deepika Padukone is solid and completely at home in a predominantly man's world. Anil Kapoor's restraint adds a degree of gravitas to the film. But Fighter could have done with a more fearsome villain."

Both Hrithik and Deepika have delivered big-budget and high-octane thrills with Siddharth Anand previously - Hrithik in Bang Bang and War and Deepika in last year's Pathaan. This is the first time the two actors are starring in a film together.

