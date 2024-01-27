Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film Is At Rs 39 Crore

Hrithik-Deepika in a song from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter is creating significant buzz at the box office. The second-day collection of this Siddharth Anand directorial has managed to surpass the earnings of its opening day. According to a Sacnilk report, the action-packed film has raked in ₹39 crore on its first Friday. In total, Fighter has now amassed ₹61.5 crore. Apart from Hrithik Roshan's Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty and Deepika Padukone in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Mini, audiences are also praising Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Karan Singh Grover as Sartaj Gill, and Akshay Oberoi, who plays the role of Basheer Khan in the movie.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared insights about the opening day box office performance of Fighter on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. In his post, Taran Adarsh wrote, "After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should've targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is excellent and that should translate into big numbers today [Day 2; #RepublicDay holiday]."

“#Fighter has performed best at major centres on Day 1, but biz is not in sync with the merits of the film in mass circuits… However, the mass pockets should come on board today [#RepublicDay holiday] and if it continues the momentum on Sat and Sun, a healthy *extended weekend* total will be on the cards. Thu ₹ 24.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” Taran Adarsh added.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Fighter 2.5 stars and said, “Scripted by Ramon Chibb with Siddharth Anand, Fighter works best when it decides to slow down a tad in the second half. Its emotional high point occurs when Samsher meets Minal's father (Ashutosh Rana) and mother (Geeta Agrawal) by accident and proceeds to impress upon them the enormity of their daughter's achievements. Among the pilots in the Air Dragons team formed after the early 2019 terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama is Basheer Khan (Akshay Oberoi). He gets to spout what are by far the most patriotic lines in the film - a repeat of a poignant and patriotically pointed couplet that Shamsher recites early in the film.”

Fighter was released on January 25. The film is jointly backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.