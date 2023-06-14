Viral: Female Fan Kisses Shah Rukh Khan At An Event. The Internet Says, 'So Not Cool'

Still from a video shared by Reddit. (courtesy: humanbeing3333)

Bollywood stars are no strangers to bizarre fan interactions and when you are one of the most popular movie stars in the world like Shah Rukh Khan, strange fan interactions are an almost daily affair. Sometimes, these interactions come with little respect for the celebrity's personal boundaries. A case in point is the viral video featuring Shah Rukh Khan at an event in the United Arab Emirates that has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the actor is seen entering a room with his staff and bodyguards and is instantly surrounded by fans. A man shakes hands with SRK and then kisses his hand before giving him a hug. Soon after, a woman comes up to SRK and kisses the superstar on his cheek. She is seen grinning as she walks away. There is, as the video shows, no talk of consent.

While SRK remained calm at the apparent invasion of personal space, fans of the actor are far from pleased. A video of the incident was shared on a Reddit page dedicated to Bollywood. It came with the caption, “Shah Rukh Khan kissed (forcefully?) by a female fan.”

Several users in the comments section pointed out how it was entirely wrong of the women to kiss SRK without his consent. One user said pointedly, “So not cool! What if the roles were reversed? Honestly, that shouldn't even be a consideration… Whatever happened to personal space and consent?"

“What is wrong is wrong, it doesn't need the if the genders were reversed argument,” another user said. “It doesn't matter even if this was happening in reverse genders... nothing excuses the non-prevalence of consent,” explained another Redditor. “Jail me daalo ladki ko (Put the girl in jail),” one user demanded.

Take a look at the post here:

Shah Rukh Khan has had a great 2023 so far, with his film Pathaan, emerging as one of the most successful films in Indian cinema history. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon be making her debut as an actress with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. His eldest son, Aryan Khan also launched his clothing brand, D'YAVOL X this year.

In terms of new work, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Atlee's Jawaan.In it, he will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra. The film will be released in theatres on September 7. SRK will follow this with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.