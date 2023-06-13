After Offering Shah Rukh Khan Food On Twitter, Swiggy Actually Showed Up At Mannat

Swiggy employees at Mannat. (courtesy: Swiggy)

When Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wants something, he usually gets it. This is exactly what happened on Monday when SRK made a passing reference to the popular food-delivery app Swiggy during an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Twitter. Fans from across the world quizzed SRK on a range of things - his movies, family, and everyday banter. It all started when a fan asked SRK, “Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Did you have your food, brother?)". To this, the superstar who is famous for his wit and humour wrote, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy...will you send me food?)" The food delivery app lost no time in joining the conversation and made an offer to SRK. They replied to SRK's tweet and said, “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya? [We are from Swiggy, may we send?]”

In a few hours, a bunch of Swiggy employees reached Mannat – SRK's residence – and in a Twitter post revealed that they had arrived with dinner. In the caption, they wrote, “Hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye [We are Swiggy folks and we are here with dinner].” It is tough to miss the reference to SRK's iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? ???? https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye ???? https://t.co/iMFJcYjUVmpic.twitter.com/swKvsEZYhC — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

As part of the Ask Me Anything session, SRK also answered several questions about his upcoming films as well as his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies. A fan asked SRK “How do you feel as a proud father?” To this, SRK said, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually.”

Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…. https://t.co/AbCrU5azMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Shedding light on the status of his upcoming film Jawaan and answering a question about whether the film is ready, SRK declared, “Absolutely Ready Steady Po!”

Absolutely Ready Steady Po!! https://t.co/6ZkQPq0qQo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan will release in theatres on September 7th and will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.