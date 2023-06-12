Shah Rukh Khan's Very Specific Monday Plan - Watching Jawan With Atlee

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: Harmindarboxoff )

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting for any and all updates about his next film Jawaan. The film will mark the superstar's first collaboration with director Atlee. On Monday, the actor answered some fan questions about the project during an Ask Me Answer session on Twitter and revealed some interesting details about the project. For instance, one fan asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, what are your plans in evening? #AskSRK.” To this, SRK answered, “Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee.” Does this mean the film is ready for release? Fans think so and are seemingly excited to witness the project unfold on the big screen.

Another worried fan asked SRK why there is not enough promotional campaign for Jawaan. The user said, “When Jawaan trailer will be out sir? And why am feeling there is no enough promotion for Jawaan?” To this, SRK candidly replied, “The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!”

One fan – who seemingly could not wait any longer for Jawaan – asked, “When are we getting #Jawaan material ?” SRK being his usual witty self said, “Milta hi hoga…Fed Ex kar diya hai.”

Another fan even requested SRK to share when the teaser of Jawaan would come out. To this, the superstar joked, “If I tell u, then it won't be a tease ja..??”

Speaking for millions of fans, one user said, “Ek baar Jawaan dikha do n sir please #AskSRK.” Confirming the release date of the project, SRK simply said, “Sure let's meet on 7th September”

When asked which of the two was more challenging – Dunki or Jawaan, SRK wrote, “Jawaan for sure; lots of action.” For context, Dunki is one of SRK's upcoming projects helmed by Raj Kumar Hirani.

And we thought we should end the Jawaan updates on a high note. So, when a fan asked if Jawaan was ready, SRK declared, “Absolutely Ready Steady Po!”

Jawaan will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film has been produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.