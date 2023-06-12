Shah Rukh Khan's Typically SRK Reply To A Twitter Question On Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's AskSRK sessions on Twitter are gifts that keep giving and while every reply drips with his legendary wit, some certainly stand out. SRK began the work week with one of his live question and answer sessions on Monday evening; topics ranged from the specific, like his upcoming film Jawan, to the esoteric. One fan asked the 57-year-old actor why he allots a standard time of 15 minutes to these chat sessions (it should be noted they always run over time) and cleverly worked Gauri Khan into the question. "Yeh hamesha aapke paas bas 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhiji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya (Why do you always have only 15 minutes, does your wife make you do the house work)?" asked the fan.

This was, of course, the opening that Shah Rukh Khan needed. He shot back, "Beta apna kahaan(i) humein na suna… jaa ghar ki safaai kar (Son don't tell me your own story, go clean the house)." Health warning – take Shah Rukh Khan's answer in the spirit of humour it was meant in rather than reading into it a sexist subtext which the original question undoubtedly contains.

See Shah Rukh Khan's exchange here:

Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!! https://t.co/IW6p6XakMI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's AskSRK also contained these other gems:

No I am very boring…I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a night club or karaoke bar??? https://t.co/AdsGBRREhe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Nahi maine apne clones chaaron taraf bhej rakhe hain… https://t.co/xSp3qHVbv0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha https://t.co/FE7JRfjHJB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

AskSRK sessions were Shah Rukh Khan's preferred promotional activity in the run-up to and aftermath of Pathaan, his megahit action film which released in January. Safe to say that these Twitter Q&As will increase in frequency closer to the release of SRK's next film Jawan on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan is also filming Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.