Watch: The One With Sameera Reddy And The Cutest Beatboxers Ever

Sameera Reddy in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Keeping up the spirit of TGIF (Thank God It's Friday), Sameera Reddy posted a super cute video on her Instagram profile. The actress just teamed up with the cutest beatboxers ever and ensured that her Instafam witnessed the epic get-together. In case you are wondering who these aforementioned "cute beatboxers" are, we are referring to her son Hans Varde and another kid in the video. On Friday evening, the 34-year-old actress posted a video of herself beatboxing along with her son Hans Varde. In the video, we also got a glimpse of her baby daughter Nyra, who can be seen curled up in Sameera's arms. Sameera captioned the video: "Beatbox collective with the boys and one little girl." She added the hashtags #Friday and #TGIF to her post.

Sameera Redy frequently delights her Instafam by posting adorable pictures of her kids. A few days ago, Sameera posted a lovely picture, in which she could be seen admiring her little daughter. She captioned it: "I'm so blessed we found each other. My little Nyra."

Sameera Redy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child - Hans Varde in the year 2015.

On the professional work, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka. She has been a part of Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211, De Dana Dan and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya among others.

