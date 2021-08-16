Sameera Reddy And Akshai Varde, Parents To Two Kids, Got Only '2 Seconds' To Click This Pic On Vacation With Family

Sameera Reddy shared this photo. (Image courtesy: reddysameera )

Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who spent their weekend in Goa, scooped out some time from their busy lives as parents to have some "us time" on the beach but guess what, they only got "2 seconds." On Sunday, Sameera Reddy posted a loved-up picture with Akshai Varde on her Instagram feed and accompanied it with an ROFL caption. Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014 and the couple welcomed son Hans Varde in 2015 and daughter Nyra in 2019. In the caption of her post, the actress hilariously wrote: "Weekend Us time for all of 2 secs (laughing emoji) and then back to our 2 monkeys. #parents #life #husbandandwife #weekendvibes #goa."

Sameera Reddy has been sharing powerful posts on body positivity ever since she announced her second pregnancy. Last week, the actress posted a no-filter photo of herself and wrote about "embracing" stretch marks. Her caption read: "Dear Stretch marks, I used to fear you, hate you, be embarrassed by you but the day I embraced you, wore you as my armour and loved you as my tiger stripes.. I felt more powerful than ever this fitness Friday as I go on this journey of making 2021 my year to dedicate to a healthy body, I also want to celebrate the scars that come in the process #bodypositivity."

A couple of days ago, she posted a throwback photo of herself from the time when she was 92 kgs and wrote: "Do not let the negativity or judgement consume you to a point where you can't enjoy the people and things you love.. many of us make that mistake! I've done it in the past and I wish I hadn't. This picture is Jan 2021, I was 92 kg and I can say I was as happy then as I am now today 10 kgs less. To feel connected with your self-worth at any stage, any age however unflattering or imperfect your appearance may be to others, is what the #bodypositivity is all about! Stay true to yourself. Stay happy."

Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.