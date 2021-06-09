Sameera Reddy, 'Uncomfortable About Back Flab And Arms,' Writes About Embracing Body Positivity

Sameera Reddy shared this image. (courtesy reddysameera)

Highlights "Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable?" she asked

"I work on acceptance every day," she added

"It has taken me so long to embrace it," she wrote

Actress Sameera Reddy, who takes the "body positive movement" very seriously, frequently addresses topics like body positivity in her Instagram posts. On Wednesday, she shared a picture collage of her "imperfectly perfect" self on her Instagram profile. Sameera added that she works on acceptance every day and that it has taken very "long to embrace it." She wrote in her post: "Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable? Is it stretch marks? Loose skin? Belly? Acne? Thinning hair? White hair? Cellulite? For me it's my back flab and arms. I work on acceptance every day and it has taken me so long to embrace it."

"Every day is like a mantra" - with that though in mind, Sameera added that she likes to work on herself by being kind and secure about her body. She added in her note: "Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it's only magnifying how bad you feel. The best exercise for body positivity is to look at the parts that you feel insecure with and be kind to yourself. Every day is like a mantra."

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's post here:

Sameera Reddy married Akshay Varde in 2013 and quit acting soon after her wedding. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in the year 2015. In terms of work, she was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka Sameera Reddy has featured in Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya to name a few.