Sameera Reddy Can't Do Without Coffee And Here's Proof You Might Need

Sameera Reddy was seen preparing a cup of coffee. (Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy keeps her social media fanbase engaged with captivating posts, but her food-related updates always steal the spotlight. Currently in Chanderi, a small town in Madhya Pradesh, for a shoot, Sameera shared that coffee is the one thing she can't do without in the morning. We totally get it, Sameera! A hot cup of coffee, with its rich, deep flavour, can truly warm the heart and soul. On her Instagram Stories, she posted a video of herself preparing a cup of coffee. In the clip, lush green scenery is visible outside the window. The actress's caption reads, "Coffffffeeeee Paleaseeeee Moka Pot, on the go." Take a look:

Next, Sameera Reddy is seen making a hot cup of coffee using a moka pot. And who can resist the aromatic smell? Certainly not Sameera! Mesmerised by the fragrance, she is heard saying, "Let's smell the...oh God, this is what I want every morning. This is what I want in the house - hugs, hot coffee, and good energy." Sameera's caption reads, "After an all-nighter shoot, this is the real deal... just not getting the hugs," followed by a crying face emoji. The actress also hosts a poll, asking her fans whether they are coffee lovers. She gives two options: "Yes, I love coffee" and "No, it's so-so, not important."

Earlier, Sameera Reddy gave us a glimpse into her gastronomical "solo holiday" in Greece. She shared a carousel on Instagram, offering her followers a sneak peek into her foodie adventures. Alongside the stunning scenic views, the delicious food took centre stage in her travel diaries. In one of the snaps, she is seen plucking fresh pomegranates from a tree. Vibrant tomatoes and green plums also make an appearance in the frame. Her meal included a mouthwatering Greek chicken gyro, served with delectable fillings and topped with onion and tomato slices. Click here to know more.

Sameera Reddy's morning coffee ritual is something we can all relate to, right, foodies?