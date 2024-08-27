Follow Sameera Reddy's Lead And Go To Greece For A 'Solo Holiday Without Kids'

Sameera Reddy had a memorable summer break on the Greek island

Sameera Reddy has spent a rather memorable summer in Greece all by herself. The De Dana Dan actress who went on a solo trip to the Grecian island to live the slow and all natural coastal life seems to have hit a jackpot. Sameera recently shared a carousel post on her Instagram handle that featured pictures that were postcards from her time in Greece along with the caption, "Would you do a Solo holiday without kids? my first experience #travel #greece #island #momlife" along with a relieved smile emoji.

Here's all that Sameera did while on her dreamy summer getaway in Greece.

Sameera was seen wearing a floral maxi summer dress and posing by the famous blue doors and windows in Santorini, Greece.

Next she was photographed while doing a chakrasana or the wheel pose by the pool as she was accompanied with a furry friend.

She even went out pomegranate picking in a local orchard where she looked like all bits of the tourist in her woven sun hat.

Sameera even explored the busy streets of Santorini on foot while sun went down which made the white and blue architecture including a local church look like a million bucks.

She shared pictures of freshly picked local tomatoes and bunch of fresh wraps that made us drool over the delish local dishes she tried.

Sameera posed by the aircraft and the docks alike wearing her summer appropriate dresses and jumpsuits that gave off a relaxed vibe.

She made sure she clicked perfect pictures of the Grecian Islands from a bird's eye view while she was on the aircraft.

Sameera spent a slow and wholesome holiday watching a picturesque orange sunset sitting on the patio of her hotel.

Last but not the least, Sameera shared a goofy and happy selfie with her German Shepard furry friend that she found on her Greek trip.

Sameera Reddy's Grecian adventure was all things pretty, in the lap of nature, delish and beyond.

